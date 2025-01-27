|
27.01.2025 08:00:10
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
27 January 2025
Genel Energy plc
Trading and operations update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2024 results, which are scheduled for release on 18 March 2025. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:
“We start 2025 with a business that has all the building blocks necessary to grow and become more successful. Genel has a strong balance sheet, our two producing fields within the Tawke PSC form a world class asset that delivers significant cash generation, even when only selling at heavily discounted domestic prices. Genel has a compact, but highly skilled and motivated work force, dedicated to delivery performance, execution of a growth strategy and pursuit of value accretive acquisitions that will geographically diversify us into reliable and predictable jurisdictions.
We continue to work with peers and our host government to push for the conditions necessary to enable testing of any new mechanism for exports. We note the recent discussions of a revised budget law in Iraq that would provide the framework for a mechanism to fund the payment of IOCs by the KRG on resumption of exports.
Consistent strong delivery performance at Tawke saw us complete another year of robust production and deliver full year free cash flow of $19 million and an improvement in our net cash position to $131 million.
We are very clear on what needs to be done to deliver on our strategy, add new assets and build a business that delivers consistent value to its shareholders. The period of our work focused on consolidation and efficiency improvement in 2024 has laid the foundations for profitable future growth.”
2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
KURDISTAN: TAWKE PSC ACTIVITY AND PRODUCTION
AFRICA EXPLORATION
LEGACY KURDISTAN LICENCES
ESG
OUTLOOK
Genel will host a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 4 February at 1000 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|372767
|EQS News ID:
|2074737
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
02.12.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Arbitration Award made in favour of Kurdistan Regional Government (EQS Group)
|
12.11.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
16.10.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised (EQS Group)
|
23.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities (EQS Group)
|
12.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
10.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
06.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|0,74
|2,78%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig verändert erwartet -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt soll zum Wochenbeginn vorsichtig in den Handel starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet. Die asiatischen Indizes verzeichnen am Montag mehrheitlich Gewinne.