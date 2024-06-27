Generac Buys SunGrid's PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems Unit; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Generac Power Systems (GNRC), a provider of energy technology solutions, announced Thursday the acquisition of PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems, a division of SunGrid Solutions Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PowerPlay specializes in providing turnkey Battery Energy Storage Systems or BESS solutions tailored for commercial and industrial or C&I projects up to 7 Mwh. Battery energy storage systems enable energy storage in multiple ways for later use.

Following the acquisition, PowerPlay business will continue its operations in Cambridge, Canada, and serve as a research and development facility for Generac's C&I BESS solutions.

SunGrid Solutions will continue its energy storage EPC operations across the United States and Canada, specializing in solutions ranging from 10 MWh to 1 GWh.

SunGrid CEO Jody Snodgrass, said, "This acquisition by Generac is a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication at SunGrid... . This strategic move allows SunGrid to increase focus on our utility-scale EPC business, driving growth and innovation."