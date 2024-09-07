07.09.2024 15:21:00

General Motors Trades for Just 5 Times Earnings. Incredible Bargain or Value Trap?

Massive automaker General Motors (NYSE: GM) trades for a rock-bottom valuation of less than 5 times forward earnings estimates. Meanwhile, the company is extremely profitable, management is buying back stock hand over fist, and there's a ton of growth potential as the electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle strategy evolves. In this video, I sit down with Fool.com automotive expert John Rosevear to discuss why this seemingly strong company is trading so cheaply.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 23, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2024.

