25.08.2024 11:05:00
Generative AI Software Sales Could Soar 18,647% by 2032. 1 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before They Do
Most experts agree there's been a paradigm shift in technology thanks to the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI). Recent advances in generative AI have paved the way for a multitude of new use cases, as these systems can generate original content, handle menial tasks, streamline time-consuming procedures, and automate processes -- all with a few simple keystrokes. This promises a giant leap forward in productivity, saving businesses time and money.The shift to adopt AI has already begun, with AI-centric chips taking center stage. Demand for AI software solutions is only beginning to take shape, but the potential is vast. It's estimated that generative AI software sales could soar as much as 18,647% to $280 billion by 2032, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.While AI began making headlines early last year, investors might be surprised to learn that Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) established a beachhead in AI back in 2016 and has been a pioneer in the space ever since.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
