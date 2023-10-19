GeNeuro and Verily Collaborate to Advance Long-COVID Research

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announced a collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, to investigate biomarkers related to activation of the proinflammatory HERV-W envelope protein (W-ENV) in SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Through this collaboration, GeNeuro will partner with Verily to build on results published earlier this year in Cell Press, which evidenced the in vitro activation of HERV-W by SARS-CoV-2 in susceptible individuals and the correlation between W-ENV protein levels in serum and lymphocytes with COVID-19 severity.

"Our research indicates that W-ENV contributes to COVID-19 disease severity and may explain manifestations of long-COVID,” said Dr. Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer of GeNeuro. "This collaboration with Verily advances GeNeuro’s ambitions to treat patients with long-COVID using a personalized medicine approach through biomarker identification of those more likely to present with severe disease.”

Verily will provide high-resolution multi-omic data generated from COVID patient samples using Immune Profiler, Verily’s state-of-the-art immune mapping platform, and high-powered data analysis using Workbench, a secure research environment for governing and analyzing multimodal biomedical data. Both solutions are part of Verily’s broader suite of products built to deliver on the promise of precision health and harness the power of richer, more diverse datasets to accelerate medical research.

"We are excited to partner with GeNeuro to advance our shared belief that identification of actionable biomarkers early in disease can advance precision health and save lives,” said Charlie Kim, Head of Molecular Science at Verily. "This could be an important step toward earlier, more targeted interventions for patients with long-COVID.”

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com.

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and health financing to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

