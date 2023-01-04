Genius Group Announced the Initial Results of Its Shares Market Activity Investigation

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group” or the "Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces today that the Initial results of the investigation made by Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP, indicates that certain individuals and/or companies appear to have sold (but not delivered) a significant amount of the stock of the company, which is illegal and appears to be part of a market manipulation scheme seeking to artificially depress the price of the securities of the company.

The company will continue to investigate who is responsible for manipulating its share price and will aggressively pursue all remedies against any and all parties responsible for damaging the company.

