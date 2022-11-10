Genius Group Retains Law Firms to Investigate Recent Market Activity

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group” or the "Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces that its executive management and Board of Directors, after carefully reviewing the recent trading history of its ordinary shares believes that the Company may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme that, has adversely affected its share price.

In order to try and preserve the value of its shareholders equity, the Company has retained Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP. These firms, during the past 22 years, have successfully prosecuted and collected tens of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of their clients from broker-dealers, market-makers, hedge funds, and asset-based lenders who have engaged in market manipulation schemes.

The Genius Group will not passively permit unscrupulous manipulators to destroy the market value of its shares and will thoroughly investigate and aggressively prosecute through counsel, any party that is responsible for its losses.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 4.2 million students and users in 200 countries, offering a lifelong curriculum.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005524/en/