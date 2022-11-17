17.11.2022 13:00:00

Genius Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, prior to market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Genius Group website at ir.geniusgroup.net. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for 6 months.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT

Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Genius Group website to listen and view the slides.

Dial in: 877-407-0712 (U.S. Toll Free)

+1 201-493-6716 (International)

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 4.2 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

