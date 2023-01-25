Genius Group to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on February 16

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group” or the "Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM”) on February 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. Singapore Time).

The proposals to be submitted for shareholders' approval at the EGM are to consider and vote on the resolutions for a share repurchase mandate and a share consolidation. Details related to each of the two proposals are available on a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2023.

Participation

The EGM will be held as a digital meeting only, with no in-person attendance for shareholders. Shareholders will be able to watch or listen to these proceedings through a live video feed on Zoom via their mobile phones, tablets, or computers ("Live Webcast”). To participate, shareholders will have to follow these steps:

Shareholders (whether Beneficial Shareholders or Shareholders of Record) who wish to watch or listen to the EGM must pre-register their participation using the following URL https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7XutqFjCQvKSYpxupxdyBA no later than 11:59 p.m. (Singapore time) on 12 February 2023 ("Registration Cut-off”). Upon successful registration, Shareholder or its corporate representative will receive an email containing a link and a toll-free telephone number to access the Live Webcast, together with the relevant login details and instructions, as well as instructions on how to watch or listen to the Live Webcast. Shareholders who have pre-registered in accordance with the steps above but do not receive an email with a Zoom meeting invitation link by 11:59 p.m., February 12, 2023 (Singapore time) should contact the Company or Transfer agent for assistance via email to investors@geniusgroup.net or vote@vstocktransfer.com. Shareholders (or corporate representatives) must not forward the abovementioned link to other persons who are not Shareholders and who are not entitled to participate in the EGM.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

