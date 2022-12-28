|
28.12.2022 13:00:00
Genius Group to Organize Virtual Investor Meeting with CEO Roger Hamilton
Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group” or the "Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announces that it will organize a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, with its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Hamilton to provide an update on the business and its subsidiaries and respond to shareholder enquiries.
To ensure all enquiries are answered, all shareholder questions need to be submitted in advance to the email address investor@geniusgroup.net.
Webcast Information:
Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. SGT
Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Genius Group website to register to the webcast.
A live webcast and archived replay on the company presentation will be available on Genius Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.geniusgroup.net.
About Genius Group
Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005119/en/
