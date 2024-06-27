|
27.06.2024 02:51:55
Genmab's EPKINLY Receives FDA Accelerated Approval For R/R Follicular Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S(GMAB) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma or FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory clinical trial(s).
Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several territories. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.
Genmab and AbbVie said they continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|158,02
|-0,82%
|Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)
|23,80
|0,00%