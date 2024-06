Genmab's Tisotumab Vedotin Phase 2 Data Shows Positive Antitumor Activity In HNSC Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), Monday announced that the company's investigational Tisotumab vedotin phase 2 data has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC.

During the trial, 32.5 percent of participants achieved a confirmed objective response rate, one patient experienced a complete response and 12 achieved a partial response, during a median duration of response of 5.6 months and a median time-to-response of 1.4 months.

However, adverse events related to ocular, peripheral neuropathy, and bleeding were faced by several candidates.

Currently, Genmab's stock is trading at $28.64, up 1.56 percent on the Nasdaq.