Genprex: Collaborators Report Positive Preclinical Data With NPRL2 Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) reported that its research collaborators have published positive preclinical data for the NPRL2 tumor suppressor gene, utilizing the non-viral Oncoprex Delivery System, in KRAS/STK11 mutant anti-PD1 resistant non-small cell lung cancer in a humanized mouse model. The company said the NPRL2 gene therapy induced anti-tumor activity in anti-PD1 resistant KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer in a Humanized Mouse Model.

"These positive preclinical data are very encouraging and support NPRL2 gene therapy as a potential treatment for a sub-group of NSCLC in which patients traditionally are resistant to existing therapies," said Rodney Varner, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex.

