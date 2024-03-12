12.03.2024 14:26:59

Genprex Granted Korean Patent For Reqorsa Therapy With Anti-PD-1, PD-L1 Antibodies

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Tuesday announced that the Korean Patent Office has issued a Notice of Patent Grant for a broad patent for its lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy, in combination with anti-PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies through 2037. These patents are applicable to Genprex's Acclaim-2 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials.

In the pre-market, the shares are at $4.51, down 4.04 percent from the previous close of $4.25.

The clinical-stage gene therapy company said the patent will expand on the previously granted patents in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Chile and China to cover the use of Reqorsa in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The Acclaim-2 trial uses a combination of Reqorsa and Merck & Co.'s Keytruda in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has progressed after treatment with Keytruda.

Genprex said it expects to complete enrollment in the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the Acclaim-2 study in the second half of 2024.

