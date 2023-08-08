|
08.08.2023 22:37:54
Genworth Financial Inc. Profit Declines In Q2
(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $137 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85 million or $0.18 per share for the period.
Revenue came in at $1.89 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.
Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $137 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.
