31.07.2024 22:37:45

Genworth Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $76 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.769 billion from $1.892 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $76 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.769 Bln vs. $1.892 Bln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genworth Financial Inc. 6,05 -2,42% Genworth Financial Inc.

