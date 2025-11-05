Genworth Financial Aktie
WKN: A0CA8M / ISIN: US37247D1063
|
05.11.2025 23:25:19
Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $116 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.935 billion from $1.880 billion last year.
Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.880 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genworth Financial Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Genworth Financial Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genworth Financial Inc.
|7,35
|-2,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Märkte ziehen kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht tiefer tendiert. Unterdessen geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.