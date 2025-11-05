Genworth Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $116 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.935 billion from $1.880 billion last year.

Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.880 Bln last year.