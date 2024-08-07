|
07.08.2024 15:15:04
GEO Group Issues Q3, Q4 Outlook; Updates FY24 View; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), a diversified government service provider, on Wednesday issued outlook for third quarter as well as fourth quarter, and updated fiscal 2024 guidance. This was after reporting a loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite revenue growth.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GEO shares were gaining around 2.6 percent to trade at $13.16.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects net income attributable to be in a range of $0.21 to $0.25 per share, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $123 million to $130 million, and revenues in a range of $606 million to $616 million.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $612.15 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, the company estimates net income attributable of $0.22 to $0.29 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $138 million, and revenues of $611 million to $621 million.
Further, for fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.51 per share, adjusted net income of $0.82 to $0.93 per share on revenues of around $2.44 billion.
Geo previously expected net income of $55 million to $75 million, and revenue at around $2.4 billion.
The Street is looking for earnings of $0.90 per share on revenues of $2.44 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year is now expected to be between $485 million and $505 million, compared to previously expected $485 million to $515 million.
In its second quarter, GEO Group reported a net loss attributable to GEO of $32.5 million or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $0.20 per share last year.
Adjusted net income was $30.1 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $29.2 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.
Total revenues for the quarter were $607.19 million, higher than last year's $593.9 million.
Analysts projected earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $607.59 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The GEO Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.24
|Ausblick: The GEO Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: The GEO Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: The GEO Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: The GEO Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu The GEO Group Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The GEO Group Inc
|11,10
|1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.