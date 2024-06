German Drug Developer Evotec Seeks Adviser Input As Takeover Concerns Mount

German drug developer Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is reportedly consulting defense advisers following a significant drop in share price, raising concerns about the company’s vulnerability to a takeover.Multiple buyout firms are reportedly evaluating Hamburg-based Evotec as a potential acquisition target, initiating early discussions with advisers to assess the company’s drug pipeline and strategic value.Evotec’s shares surged. The spike follows a year-to-date decline of over 60%, with the stock recently hitting its lowest since March 2017. The drop came after Intron Health analysts downgraded the stock from “buy” to “sell.”Bloomberg Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel