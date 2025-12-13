Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

14.12.2025 00:35:19

Germany's industrial titans embrace the AI age

Siemens, BASF and VW have poured billions into AI to expand virtual factories, robot fleets and smart data centers. Catching up with the US and China will be a brutal feat, with thousands of jobs on the line.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
