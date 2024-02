Getaround To Restructure Workforce And Operations

(RTTNews) - Getaround (GETR) said it will restructure its workforce and operations to reduce costs and align with the globalization of its carsharing business. The new plan includes a workforce reduction, effective immediately, that impacts about 30% of the Company's North American staff.

The company expects that the cost reduction program will result in savings of approximately $7 million on an annualized run-rate basis.

The company expects to incur up to $1 million in restructuring costs in connection with the workforce reductions.