Gilat Satellite Networks To Acquire Stellar Blu Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stellar Blu Solutions. Stellar Blu Solutions is a US-based avionics solution provider of next-generation SATCOM terminal solutions. It specializes in the development of specialized connectivity, network, and electronics solutions for satellite networks. Gilat will pay an initial cash payment of $98 million at closing, and up to an additional $147 million payable in cash, subject to the achievement of post-closing financial and business goals.

Gilat expects annual revenues from the acquired business to range between $100 million to $150 million beginning in 2025, based on Stellar Blu's existing backlog. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive on a non GAAP basis starting the second half of 2025.