|
20.12.2023 17:05:25
Gildan Activewear Ex-CEO Glenn Chamandy Refused To Adhere To Succession Plan
(RTTNews) - Apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), stated in an open letter to shareholders on Wednesday that its former CEO Glenn Chamandy had refused to adhere to the previously agreed-upon succession plan. According to this plan, he was to be replaced by the new CEO Vince Tyra.
The company mentioned that Chamandy had agreed to the succession plan in December 2021. Following this agreement, a search for a new CEO was conducted, and the Board selected Vince Tyra on December 10.
In October, Chamandy requested the Board to allow him to stay as CEO to implement future acquisition plans. The Board denied the request.
After the incident, Chamandy stated to The Globe and Mail in an article on December 16: "I had no intention of leaving. You know, my view is that I would leave when I think the time is right for the company."
The letter further stated that the Board was upset with Chamandy's effort to disrupt the succession plan and continued to defend its decision about the appointment of Tyra as the new CEO.
Also, Chris Shackelton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coliseum Capital Management has accepted to join the Board.
Currently, Gildan's stock is slipping 1.22%, to $34.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gildan Activewear IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Gildan Activewear präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Gildan Activewear präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Gildan Activewear informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Gildan Activewear legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Gildan Activewear gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Gildan Activewear stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Gildan Activewear legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Gildan Activewear öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Gildan Activewear IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gildan Activewear IncShs
|31,40
|10,56%