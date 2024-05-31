Gilead : Phase 3 Study Of Trodelvy In Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the confirmatory Phase 3 TROPiCS-04 study of Trodelvy in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival.

GILD closed Thursday's regular trading at $64.08 up $0.58 or 0.91%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dropped $2.08 or 3.25%.

The TROPiCS-04 study evaluated Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy; SG) compared to single-agent chemotherapy (treatment of physicians' choice, TPC) in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer or mUC who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and anti-PD-(L) therapy.

In the study, a numerical improvement in overall survival favoring Trodelvy was observed, and trends in improvement for select pre-specified subgroups and secondary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall response rate were also shown, the company said.

The pre-specified subgroup analyses were not alpha-controlled for formal statistical testing.

In the overall study population, there was a higher number of deaths due to adverse events with Trodelvy compared to TPC, which were primarily observed early in treatment and related to neutropenic complications, including infection. Trodelvy has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia.

However, the company said there are no changes to the known safety profile of Trodelvy for the approved breast cancer indications or other investigational uses.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.