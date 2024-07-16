|
Global Bioenergies becomes a member of GIFAS
PRESS RELEASE
Global Bioenergies becomes a member of GIFAS
Evry, 16 July 2024 – 05:45 p.m.: After successfully passing a selection process led by a panel of experts, Global Bioenergies joins the Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS), and in particular the StartAir club dedicated to start-ups. The aim of this club is to accelerate collaboration between start-ups and companies in the French aerospace industry.
GIFAS, which currently gathers 482 members representing the entire French aerospace industry, coordinates the industry’s activities, defends its interests and promotes its knowledge.
Global Bioenergies, thanks to its unique and innovative technological process that allows the simultaneous production of bio-SAF and e-SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuels), offers a new solution for the decarbonization of the aviation sector, one of the major challenges facing the sector in the coming years.
As a reminder, the European RefuelEU regulation requires all aircraft departing from the European Union to carry 2% SAF in their fuel tanks by 2025, 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050, after further intermediate stages. According to the dedicated sub-mandate, e-SAF should already account for 1/5 of this incorporation by 2030 and half by 2050. Nearly 30 million tonnes of SAF will be needed only in the European Union.
Philippe Gautier, President of StartAir, comments: ‘We are delighted to welcome Global Bioenergies, a player in the French innovation, to StartAir, the GIFAS start-up club, and to enable the entire aviation industry to benefit from major new technological advances in the e-SAF field. This will enable the entire aviation industry to benefit from major new technological advances in the field of e-SAF, which offer the aviation sector additional prospects for decarbonization’.
Marc Delcourt, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Bioenergies, adds: ‘This integration reflects the recognition of our company as a key player in the future of the aviation sector. Our goal is to work in full collaboration with the aviation industry to provide real decarbonization solutions and fight global warming together’.
About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.
