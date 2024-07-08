Global Finance Names Fifth Third Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank

Fifth Third was named a Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank (US, Regional) by Global Finance magazine. The honors were announced by Global Finance as part of its 24th annual Best Treasury and Cash Management Banks awards for 2024.

"Transformation in treasury and cash management is virtually non-stop. The business is ever evolving and changing. By listening to our clients, we’ve innovated to meet those needs and this award validates our vision of where the industry is going,” said Bridgit Chayt, head of commercial payments and treasury management.

Global Finance used a multi-tiered assessment process—which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research—to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services.

A variety of subjective and objective criteria were considered, including profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

"We’re proud of this recognition,” added Chayt. "It is an honor to be acknowledged and a privilege to be chosen by our clients to meet their business needs.”

Global Finance selected the World’s Best Bank for Transaction Banking and the World’s Best Bank for Cash Management, along with eight other global awards. Winners were chosen in more than 70 countries, territories and districts, as well as regionally across multiple categories in eight countries and in six US Regions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708609040/en/