Global Health Technology Company CardieX and Mobvoi Launch a Revolutionary Heart Health Monitoring Smartwatch for Consumers

IRVINE, Calif. and SYDNEY, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc. , a leading artificial intelligence-wearable company backed by Google™ and Volkswagen, in partnership with global health tech company CardieX , today announces the launch of its first heart health monitoring smartwatch, the TicWatch GTH Pro. The TicWatch GTH Pro is the result of a two-year partnership between the companies to develop a consumer smartwatch featuring CardieX subsidiary ATCOR 's proprietary technology that measures central arterial waveforms, which are pressure waves based on the strength of the pulse as blood flows through the body. The smartwatch leverages key aspects of ATCOR's SphygmoCor® technology, a gold-standard noninvasive measurement modality that has attained FDA clearance and strong recognition among hospitals as well as pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for hypertension and heart failure.

The TicWatch GTH Pro is the first smartwatch to feature ATCOR's patented heart health monitoring technology.

The TicWatch GTH Pro is the first smartwatch to feature ATCOR's patented heart health monitoring technology. The watch also utilizes unique dual PPG sensors to provide insights into general and arterial health through high-fidelity sensing points that track both from the wrist and through the finger. The data gathered from the watch appears on the Mobvoi app which compiles the metrics into five key points of analysis. Combined with Mobvoi's smartwatch technology, ATCOR's heart health metrics give users easy-to-understand insights into their overall wellness and cardiovascular health and include:

Arty® Score – A general score of overall heart and arterial health based on proprietary heart health metrics;

– A general score of overall heart and arterial health based on proprietary heart health metrics; eCAP® – (Exercise Capacity®) – a measure of blood flow to the heart;

– a measure of blood flow to the heart; ArtyAge™ – an estimated "age" of the arteries based on arterial stiffness;

an estimated "age" of the arteries based on arterial stiffness; HSX™ (Heart Stress Index) – a measure of stress on the heart; and

a measure of stress on the heart; and TruHR® – a highly accurate heart rate measurement similar to that of an electrocardiogram.

Craig Cooper, CEO of CardieX and ATCOR commented:

"Along with our partners at Mobvoi I'm excited to finally announce the official launch and availability of the TicWatch GTH Pro.

This is the first integration of our market leading SphygmoCor® heart health technology into a wearable device and has been the result of a significant two-year collaboration with Mobvoi.

Our Arty Heart Health platform incorporates never-before-seen arterial biometrics and heart health insights based on the 20-year legacy of our ATCOR subsidiary in partnering with global research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and leading clinical practices in the delivery of advanced arterial health diagnostics. It's this same trusted, clinical-grade technology that we are now incorporating into a series of new consumer wearables and home health devices.

Cardiovascular disease remains the world's number one killer. It's our vision and mission to provide advanced heart health metrics into the hands of consumers, so that they may have better tools and insights to manage and prevent disease. Ultimately, the more accurate the data you have, the more informed you are to make decisions about your health"

The TicWatch GTH Pro is a sleek health expert that can be worn on the wrist. Its unique dual PPG sensors capture high-fidelity signals to produce arterial health biometrics that cannot be measured by traditional wrist-based sensors. By lightly touching your fingertip on the sensor located on the side of the watch arterial waveforms are measured, providing valuable personalized insights that are unique to the user's own cardiovascular system - something that has never been seen before in non-medical wearable devices. Users have precise heart health data right at their fingertips, enabling quick access to trends, alerts, actionable insights, and personalized heart health data. Available for iOS and Android users, the Arty dashboard on the Mobvoi app shares these insights, such as an overall Arty® Score, TruHR® (clinical-grade heart rate measurement), eCap® (measurement of "exercise capacity" based on the heart's ability to perform during exercise), HSX™ (measurement of heart stress based on pulse pressure), and ArtyAge™ (measurement of "arterial age") - altogether enabling users to better understand their heart health and meet their health goals over time. Additionally, the TicWatch GTH Pro encourages users to engage with their heart health daily, develop healthier lifestyle habits, and see the impact on their overall health over time. With about two hours of charging time, the battery life on the TicWatch GTH Pro is 7-10 days, which is significantly more than the Apple Watch battery life of 18 hours.

"With the decrease of health that we saw in the past two years from the pandemic, heart health remains a top issue for healthcare providers" said Carol Wu, Vice President of Mobvoi. "Partnering with CardieX to introduce state-of-the-art heart health monitoring technology to our line of TicWatches is one way to achieve our mission of providing innovative and modern ways to track health and look good doing it."

Specs & Key Features of the TicWatch GTH Pro:

Dual-Sensor Technology – Personalized AI-based insights and guidance powered by Arty Heart Health to quickly assess your heart and arterial health.

– Personalized AI-based insights and guidance powered by Arty Heart Health to quickly assess your heart and arterial health. Skin Temperature Monitoring – Track skin temperature 24-hours a day.

– Track skin temperature 24-hours a day. Sleep Tracking – See a deep analysis of each night's sleep.

– See a deep analysis of each night's sleep. Stress Management – Turn heart rate variability and stress levels into insights and access guided breathing exercises.

– Turn heart rate variability and stress levels into insights and access guided breathing exercises. 2.5D Glass Display – The screen features a 2.5D curved glass design and a high screen-to-body ratio with its 1.55" / 3.94cm color display.

– The screen features a 2.5D curved glass design and a high screen-to-body ratio with its 1.55" / 3.94cm color display. Custom Watch Faces – Discover a favorite watch face from the Mobvoi app or create a custom watch face from photos on your phone.

Discover a favorite watch face from the Mobvoi app or create a custom watch face from photos on your phone. 5ATM Water-Resistance Rating – Don't worry about an accidental dip in the water. Enjoy swimming or shallow water activities without damage.

– Don't worry about an accidental dip in the water. Enjoy swimming or shallow water activities without damage. 7-10 Days Battery Life – More than a week of battery to keep up with any workout and lifestyle.

– More than a week of battery to keep up with any workout and lifestyle. 24-hr Heart Rate Monitoring – Get meaningful insights on heart health and receive alerts in real-time to know when you are above your thresholds.

– Get meaningful insights on heart health and receive alerts in real-time to know when you are above your thresholds. Oxygen Saturation Detection – Access 24-hour blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) detection.

– Access 24-hour blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) detection. 14 Sports Modes – You are covered for outdoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling, rope skipping, swimming, walking, rowing, freestyle, mountain climbing, indoor run, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

– You are covered for outdoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling, rope skipping, swimming, walking, rowing, freestyle, mountain climbing, indoor run, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga. Dimensions – 1.7 x 1.38 x .41 inches.

– 1.7 x 1.38 x .41 inches. Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.0.

– Bluetooth 5.0. Screen Display – 1.55-inches / 3.94cm (360 x 320 px).

The TicWatch GTH Pro comes in meteorite black with interchangeable 20mm watch straps. It is now available to purchase on Mobvoi and Amazon for $99.99.

For more information, please visit TicWatch GTH Pro page on Mobvoi.

About CardieX and ATCOR:

Global health technology company CardieX is a leader in heart health technology and arterial data analysis. Its ACTOR subsidiary is a world leader in medical devices and digital solutions for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders with ATCOR's SphygmoCor® technology recognized as the industry standard for measuring central arterial pressure waveforms. CardieX's CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets consumer home health devices and wearables. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

About Mobvoi:

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Their core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and TicPods and Mobvoi Earbuds line of hearables . The Beijing-based Chinese startup has announced six rounds of financing, including Sequoia, Zhenfund, SIG, Google and Volkswagen Group. Mobvoi formed a strategic partnership with Wear OS by Google in 2015 and with automobile giant Volkswagen in 2017. Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-health-technology-company-cardiex-and-mobvoi-launch-a-revolutionary-heart-health-monitoring-smartwatch-for-consumers-301492622.html

SOURCE ATCOR Medical