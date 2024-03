Global Indemnity Group Turns To Profit In FY23

(RTTNews) - Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) reported net income available to shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, of $25.0 million compared to a net loss available to shareholders of $1.3 million, last year. Net income available to shareholders per share $1.83 compared to a loss of $0.09. Adjusted operating income per share was $1.96 in 2023, an increase of 125% over $0.87 in 2022.

Fiscal year gross written premiums declined to $416.4 million from $727.6 million, last year. Total revenues were $474.79 million compared to $603.93 million, previous year.

