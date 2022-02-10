Global Payments Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $208.45 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $182.64 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $614.73 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.19 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $208.45 Mln. vs. $182.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.