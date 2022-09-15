GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions

Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY™ range of retail cash recycling solutions.

Consumers around the world continue choosing to pay with cash, or in some cases have no other option. Smart retailers, large and small are deploying cash recycling solutions to drive efficiency and manage the costs associated with processing the cash in their business.

Developed based on input from retail customers around the world, together with Glory’s proven experience, the new solutions apply the latest technologies to bring together previously siloed cash processes in-store and beyond to their CIT and banking partners. With disconnected processes now operating in harmony, the results for retailers will be organisation-wide efficiencies, increased cash security, enhanced ROI and opportunities to drive new revenue streams through enhanced staff productivity.

The CI-10X point of sale cash recycler easily integrates with mainstream POS software solutions and automates all aspects of cash transactions at the point of presentment including change provision. Uniquely designed for the US market, the CI-500X back-office solution automates and accelerates start and end of day cash processes including float preparation and store reconciliation as well as preparation for CIT cash collections. Together they provide closed loop cash automation removing the need for staff to handle cash reducing the risk of errors and cash shrinkage.

CI-SERVERX cash management software optimizes cash handling activities throughout the front and back office providing store managers with real-time device updates and status information, as well as a consolidated view of the cash inventory across the store.

Commenting on the launch Kazuhiro Doi, Director of Retail Products at GLORY said, "Today marks the culmination of many years of hard work to upgrade our CASHINFINITY range of solutions. With the latest technology not only are we enhancing the value we deliver to retailers optimising their in-store processes, we’re extending that value to their customers and to the cash processes that surround their store operations”

Handling both banknotes and coins, new features enable processing of currencies that were previously unsupported. Beyond existing markets, retailers in countries such as Switzerland and Poland will now being able to take advantage of the operational efficiency and other benefits offered by the CASHINFINITY cash recycling solutions.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

