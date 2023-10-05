Glory North America Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycler

Glory, the global leader in cash technology solutions, announces the North America launch of their market-leading CASHINFINITY™ recycling solution. The CI-500X brings unmatched speed, efficiency, and capacity to cash automation processes.

Developed specifically for cash-intensive retailers like big box retailers, casinos and cannabis dispensaries, the CI-500X brings together Glory’s proven manufacturing quality and retail expertise to reduce the ever-increasing cost of handling cash. This solution automates and accelerates start and end of day cash processes as well as preparation for CIT cash collections.

As part of the CASHINFINITY cash solutions platform, GLORY provides closed loop cash automation, greatly reducing the risk of errors and cash shrinkage by removing the need for staff to handle cash. The speed and volume of this cash recycler introduces a new level of efficiency gains for retail businesses.

"It is important that retailers have cash automation solutions designed for the unique needs of their business,” says Joseph Gnorski, EVP Retail Markets North America. "This high-capacity recycler is a great addition to our extensive portfolio of retail cash recyclers and the interface with our point-of-sale cash recyclers makes this the most secure and comprehensive solution in the industry.”

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos in Cherokee and Murphy, North Carolina is no stranger to the challenges of managing volumes of cash and are the first casinos to pilot and install the CI-500X. As a result, they’ve been able to reduce the number of employees that handle, manage and count cash, and to stay focused on the customer experience. Cash recycling has reduced the list of manual exceptions, the amount of paperwork, balancing and counting errors.

"The speed and volume is huge. We love the CI-500X from Glory and our employees love it too,” says Wiliam Cuprak, Regional Casino Controller at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos

If you’d like to learn more about the CI-500X, visit the Glory website to view or schedule a demo.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit https://www.glory-global.com or follow us on X: https://twitter.com/glory_global.

About Harrah's Cherokee Casinos - An Enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. The casino has over 3,000 games. The property also features over 1,800 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 12 dining options, the luxurious 18,000 square foot Mandara Spa, 11 retail shops, the 3,000 plus seat Event Center, Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue, and The Cherokee Convention Center. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is also home to the UltraStar Multi-tainment center which features 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, and three bars.

Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is located near Murphy, North Carolina. The Cherokee County, NC property features over 1,000 games, The Food Market, The Landing Café, a 300-room, full-service hotel, and Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue. Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel hosts the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center which features 16 bowling lanes, an arcade, and bar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005663880/en/