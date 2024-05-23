Glory Receives 2024 Red Dot Award for Product Design

Glory is pleased to announce it has received another coveted Product Design Red Dot award, for its recently launched CI-X series of retail cash recycling solutions.

The Red Dot Award is an international product design award for new products that demonstrate innovation and impact in their area of application. The Red Dot panel of experts award the internationally recognised designation only to products that win them over with their high design quality.

Every year, the Red Dot Award: Product Design awards recognise products that demonstrate exceptionally high design quality. The award is based on the decision of the expert Red Dot jury who assess the submissions based on the four basic principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use and the quality of responsibility.

In 2024, the Red Dot jury was made up of 40 experts from 20 countries on 4 continents. They cover various design disciplines and work as professors, consultants, journalists or industrial designers.

Toshi Yoshinari, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of GLORY Global Solutions, appreciated the work of the assessment panel:

"We thank the Red Dot jury of experts, who recognised the unique combination of powerful features, innovative design and quality in our new CI-X series. Our business aim is to provide solutions that enable our retail customers to deliver enhanced in-store experiences by automating their cash operations and releasing staff time to focus on their customers. We are particularly pleased that Red Dot has recognised the CI-X series, which enables retailers to reap the security and efficiency benefits of closed loop in-store cash recycling. The launch of CI-X series reinforces our continued investment in new technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The solutions in the CI-X series awarded with the Product Design Red Dot are as follows:

CI-10X - compact cash recycler for the point-of-sale

The CI-10X cash recycling solution removes the need for staff to handle cash at the point-of-sale. Automating cash handling minimises the risk of errors and shrinkage while enhancing staff productivity and customer service.

CI-100X Series - large capacity back-office cash recyclers

Glory’s back-office cash recyclers accelerate cash management processes in high-volume cash locations. Delivering increased productivity and security for your staff, CI-100/300/500X enables a multitude of flexible operational processes to be implemented, allowing staff to focus on other activities that improve customer experience and drive growth for your business.

Glory’s cash management software, CI-SERVERX, optimises cash handling activities throughout the front and back-office by providing visibility into each cash recycler’s inventory, enabling a completely touchless "Closed-loop” solution for Retailers.

