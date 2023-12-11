Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Glycotope, Evotec Agree To Merge Glycotope Antibodies And Evotec's Immune Cell Engager Platform

(RTTNews) - Glycotope and Evotec (EVO) said that they reached an agreement to merge Glycotope's antibodies with Evotec's immune cell engager platform for the development of next generation immune cell engaging bispecifics by Evotec.

Glycotope noted that first generation immune cell engager (ICE) bispecifics have revolutionized liquid tumor therapy but have had limited success so far in solid tumors due to a high risk of off-target toxicity.

The ability of Glycotope's antibodies to target highly specific tumor-associated protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets) means that their combination with the Evotec platform has significant potential to develop next generation ICE bispecifics to address solid tumor indications, Glycotope said in a statement.

