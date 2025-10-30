General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
|
30.10.2025 22:55:22
GM To Cut Thousands Of Jobs As EV Demand Slows And Regulatory Outlook Shifts
(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) is reducing electric vehicle operations across key U.S. sites, announcing plans to lay off about 1,200 workers at its Factory ZERO plant near Detroit, along with 550 permanent job cuts and 1,550 temporary layoffs at Ultium battery facilities in Ohio and Tennessee.
GM said it is "realigning EV capacity" due to a slowdown in near-term electric vehicle adoption and changing U.S. regulations. Battery cell production in Warren, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, will be paused beginning January 2026, with operations expected to resume by mid-2026.
The company noted that many affected employees may continue to receive a significant portion of their wages and benefits. GM emphasized it remains committed to its U.S. manufacturing footprint and expects flexible operations to help it navigate industry shifts.
The cuts follow GM's recent $1.6 billion charge linked to changes in federal EV incentives, including the termination of the $7,500 consumer tax credit. Industrywide EV softness has led competitors like Ford to delay rollouts, while Tesla warned of "rough quarters" ahead amid declining demand.
Thursday, GM closed at $68.67, or 0.67% lower, and currently trades after hours unchanged on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel General Motors-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in General Motors von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|Fehlende Impulse in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels wenig bewegt (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|General Motors-Aktie höher: Jahresziele angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Dienstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|ROUNDUP: General Motors sieht im Tagesgeschäft Besserung - Aktie springt hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.25
|Börse New York: S&P 500 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|GM shares rally 15% as carmaker lifts profit guidance on lower tariff exposure (Financial Times)