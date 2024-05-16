|
16.05.2024 13:41:17
GMS To Buy Yvon For C$196 Mln
(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS), a specialty building products distributor, announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal to acquire Yvon Building Supply, Inc., Yvon Insulation Corp., Yvon Insulation Windsor, Laminated Glass Technologies, Inc., and Right Fit Foam Insulation Ltd., collectively Yvon for up to C$196.5 million.
The transaction, to be closed in July, is expected to be funded by cash on hand and debt.
John Turner Jr., CEO of GMS said: "We are excited about this opportunity to expand our presence in southern Ontario."
For over 10 years, Yvon has provided building supplies to customers throughout Greater Toronto and Ontario.
With seven locations across Ontario, Yvon provides drywall, insulation, steel, ceilings, and other products and related services. Post-transaction, the newly acquired businesses are expected to continue to operate under their existing brand names.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GMS Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: GMS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.12.23
|Ausblick: GMS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: GMS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GMS Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GMS Inc
|93,91
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.