19.10.2023 18:09:38
GNW-Adhoc: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST
This is a press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. in connection with the all-cash
recommended public offer by Microtest S.p.A., an entity incorporated under
Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary
of the private equity fund Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF, for all the
issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec N.V..
This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any
offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by
means of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 and approved on such date by
the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten).
This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or
in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan
or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution
would be unlawful.
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ROODMICROTEC ADOPT ALL RESOLUTIONS RELATED TO THE
RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST
Deventer, October 19, 2023 - Today, RoodMicrotec N.V. held its Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders in relation to the recommended public offer by
Microtest S.p.A. for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the
capital of RoodMicrotec.
All proposed resolutions were adopted, being:
* the Post-Settlement Restructuring Resolution;
* the conditional appointment of Mr. Luca Civita as a member of the Board of
Management, with effect as per the Settlement Date;
* the conditional amendment to the articles of association of the Company as
per Settlement; and
* the conditional conversion and amendment to the articles of association of
the Company as per Delisting.
The EGM presentation as well as the voting results can be found on
RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com)/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting
The Offer Period will expire on 27 October 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST (unless
extended). Shareholders who wish to tender their Shares should contact their
financial intermediary to obtain information about the deadline by which such
Shareholder must send instructions to the financial intermediary to accept the
Offer, as such deadline may be earlier than 27 October 2023.
More information with regard to the Offer can be found at in a subsection of
RoodMicrotec's corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-
en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares
(http://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-
public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares)
About RoodMicrotec
RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and
quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and
electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued
partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC
services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific
applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners,
RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the
target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The
turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test,
qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the
industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace,
automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are
located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and
Stuttgart, Germany
For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com
Further information
Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com
(mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com
This press release is published in English only. This communication contains
information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO
Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on
behalf of RoodMicrotec.
