03.07.2024 15:00:07
Goldstream Investment Limited: Proposed Strategic Acquisition of Three High-quality Assets
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2024 - Goldstream Investment Limited (stock code: 1328.HK) announced that on 28 June 2024 its wholly-owned subsidiaries and the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hony Capital Group Limited signed three respective agreements, including Feasible Result agreement, USFL agreement and TechStar agreement, and proposed to acquire three high-quality assets of Hony Capital Group Limited at a total acquisition consideration of approximately US$38 million.
