22.07.2024 09:17:48

Goodyear Enters Agreement For Sale Of OTR Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Off-the-Road tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company for $905 million. The OTR tire business provides OTR tires around the world for surface and underground mining, construction and quarry, and port and industrial end markets. Goodyear plans to use transaction proceeds to reduce leverage and fund initiatives in connection with the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.

Goodyear noted that it will retain its business providing OTR tires for U.S. military and defense applications. Pursuant to a Product Supply Agreement to be entered into with Yokohama, Goodyear will manufacture certain OTR tires for Yokohama at some of its manufacturing locations for an initial period of up to five years.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. 10,85 -3,13% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zuletzt im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen enden uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der neuen Woche mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen