GOP VP Nominee J.D. Vance Made 1 Public Stock Trade Over the Last Year. Here's How It Worked Out for Him.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance wasn't a completely unknown figure to many Americans when he became GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy was already a best-selling book and a heavily watched movie on Netflix.Vance is no stranger to investing, having worked as a venture capitalist in California for several years. However, he hasn't invested much since embarking on a political career. The GOP VP nominee made only one public stock trade over the last year. Here's what it was -- and how it worked out for him.Technically, Vance has executed three trades since becoming Ohio's junior U.S. senator. On Aug. 30, 2023, he sold a stake in Narya Capital Management LLC and invested in Narya Capital Fund II LP the next day. The two trades together totaled $3.18 million.