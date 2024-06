Got $1,000? 2 Colossal Growth Stocks Down 13% and 43% That You Can Buy for Less Than $100 Right Now

While some stocks have been rightly beaten down by the market at large, the whims of investors who influence stock prices may only paint part of the picture. Often the performance of the underlying business is far more nuanced. Sometimes a stock with a struggling business is doing well from a share price perspective, while a company that is delivering solid financial results is dumped by investors.If you're looking for intriguing businesses and have $1,000 to invest right now , there are plenty of stocks that could make compelling additions to a well-diversified portfolio. The following two stocks have been beaten down by the market this year for very different reasons, and both are trading for less than $100 per share.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel