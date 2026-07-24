Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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24.07.2026 15:45:00
Got $1,000? This Under-the-Radar Quantum Computing Pioneer Could Be a Brilliant Buy
Quantum computing is a technology that's coming quicker than most expect, and it could cause some industry stocks to skyrocket, outperforming big tech by a wide margin over the next few years. If that's the case, then investors would be smart to start scooping up some quantum computing stocks now, and one that's massively on sale is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).IonQ is generally recognized as a leader in quantum computing and has taken a unique approach that has attracted several clients recently. This makes IonQ a smart stock pick for the quantum revolution, and it could lead to incredible returns over the next few years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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