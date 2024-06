Got $1,000 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This ETF.

There's a reason that diversification has stood the test of time as one of the most important aspects of investing. Not only does it lessen the impact of poor performance from a single or few companies, but it also offers the chance for more consistent portfolio performance. And thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), achieving diversification has become as simple as making a few investments.One fund, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG), has emerged as a premier investment vehicle of its kind on the U.S. stock market. If you have an emergency fund saved (at least three to six months' worth of expenses), high-interest debt paid down (such as credit cards), and $1,000 available to invest, consider putting it into this ETF.The appropriately named Vanguard Growth ETF is a fund focusing on large-cap companies with high-growth potential.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel