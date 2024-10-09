|
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are on Sale Right Now.
Many growth stocks have come under pressure recently as investors worry if their valuations are too high. But buying strong growth stocks after they've dipped in value could set you up for some great returns -- assuming, of course, that you're willing to be patient and wait for market conditions to improve.Three stocks that have been struggling of late but may be excellent long-term investments are Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). These stocks haven't been doing well in recent months, but here's why they can be great places to invest $5,000 in right now.Energy-drink company Celsius Holdings has generated transformational wealth for investors over the years. But in just the last three months, the stock has lost close to half of its value as investors have worried about its slowing growth rate. While Celsius still grew at a solid rate of 23% in its most recent quarter, which ended on June 30, that's down from the impressive 112% growth rate it achieved a year earlier. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
