Got $500? Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Could Be the Smartest Buy Today
The economy is in a peculiar state right now, with consumers increasingly shopping at stores known for offering low prices. It's why Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and its everyday low-price model is doing better than Target (NYSE: TGT) and its more upscale approach. If you are looking to invest some cash today, even if it's just $500, it might be smart to take a more conservative approach.Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT: VDC) is a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies that sell essential goods and services. Here's what you need to know.As its name implies, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF invests in companies that operate in the consumer staples sector. The use of Walmart as an example above was purposeful, since that retailer is the No. 1 holding in the exchange-traded fund (ETF). Rounding out the top five are Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). All are giants in the consumer staples sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
