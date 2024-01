Gracell Biotechnologies Receives IND Clearance For Phase 1 Trial Of GC012F In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) announced the FDA has cleared Investigational New Drug application, allowing the company to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of GC012F in the United States for the early-line treatment of multiple myeloma. The company noted that this is the third U.S. IND clearance for GC012F.

William Cao, CEO of Gracell, said: "This IND marks an exciting milestone as we extend efforts to address significant unmet needs earlier in multiple myeloma treatment through GC012F's unique dual-targeting approach and FasTCAR manufacturing, which have already shown great promise for deeper, durable responses."

