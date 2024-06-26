|
26.06.2024 07:25:13
Graf Global Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Graf Global Corp. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
The company noted that the units will be listed on the NYSE American LLC and will trade under the ticker symbol "GRAF.U" beginning on June 26, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "GRAF" and "GRAF WS," respectively.
The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Graf Industrial Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Graf Industrial Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX knapp in Rot -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street etwas schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen etwas höher. Die Wall Street wird am Donnerstag mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.