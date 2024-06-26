Graf Global Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Graf Global Corp. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The company noted that the units will be listed on the NYSE American LLC and will trade under the ticker symbol "GRAF.U" beginning on June 26, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "GRAF" and "GRAF WS," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2024.