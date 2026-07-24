GrafTech Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - GrafTech International (EAF), on friday, reported a net loss for the second quarter of $40 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $87 million, or $3.35 per share, last year. Net loss for the second quarter of prior year included a $43 million non-cash income tax expense related to the establishment of a full valuation allowance against the company's United States and Switzerland deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA was $2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3 million for the second quarter of 2025, with the year-over-year change primarily reflecting the decline in the weighted-average realized price, partially offset by lower cash cost of goods sold per MT.

Net sales for the second quarter were $127 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $132 million for the second quarter of 2025, as higher sales volume was more than offset by lower weighted-average realized pricing. Sales volume was 30.8 thousand MT, an increase of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Production volume was 33.4 thousand MT for the second quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $253 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $145 million and $108 million of availability under revolving credit facility.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, GrafTech shares are up 4.08 percent to $7.40.

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