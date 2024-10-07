Graham Corporation Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or "the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.

In this exclusive interview, Graham Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Thoren, and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher J. Thome, sit down with Noble Capital Markets Research Analyst Joe Gomes to provide insights into the Company’s ongoing strategic transformation and growth outlook.

The discussion covers a range of topics essential to understanding Graham's evolving business and market positioning, including:

Company History – An overview of Graham's rich legacy and evolution over the years.

– An overview of Graham's rich legacy and evolution over the years. Diversification Strategy – How Graham has diversified from its roots in oil and gas to expand into defense, space, energy, and other industrial markets.

– How Graham has diversified from its roots in oil and gas to expand into defense, space, energy, and other industrial markets. Defense Sector Leadership – Insights into Graham's participation in key Navy programs.

– Insights into Graham's participation in key Navy programs. Market Dynamics – The balance between domestic and international markets and how each contributes to Graham's strategic goals.

– The balance between domestic and international markets and how each contributes to Graham's strategic goals. Margin Drivers & Backlog – Key factors driving Graham's margin expansion, demand in core markets and growing backlog.

– Key factors driving Graham's margin expansion, demand in core markets and growing backlog. Competitive Landscape – Graham's position within its competitive markets and industry trends shaping future opportunities.

– Graham's position within its competitive markets and industry trends shaping future opportunities. Opportunities Ahead – Discussion on emerging opportunities and how Graham is positioned to capitalize on evolving market conditions.

The interview, recorded on September 20, 2024, is now available at Channelchek and at GHM Investor Relations.

About Graham Corporation

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and the recorded interview referenced herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "ahead,” "expects,” "future,” "opportunity,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” "should,” ”may”, "will,” "plan” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, profitability of future projects and the business, its ability to deliver to plan, its ability to continue to strengthen relationships with customers in the defense industry, its ability to secure future projects and applications, expected expansion and growth opportunities, anticipated sales, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors”, and in other reports filed with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

