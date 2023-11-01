Graham Corporation Receives $110 Million in Orders in October 2023; Includes Follow-On Orders For Critical U.S. Navy Programs

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM ) ("Graham” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced a record level of monthly orders in October 2023. The Company received approximately $110 million in total orders in October 2023, which were primarily related to follow-on orders for critical U.S. Navy programs. These defense orders are expected to be recognized in revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 through early fiscal 2030.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud to be a strategic supplier for the U.S. Navy providing highly valued vacuum, heat transfer, turbomachinery and other critical equipment to support the U.S. Navy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The follow-on orders received this month continue to validate our key role in the Columbia Class submarine and Ford Class carrier programs. These programs are essential for the future safety and security of our country and the team at Graham recognizes the vital role our equipment plays and the necessity to deliver essential components to our customers.”

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects,” "should,” ”may”, "will,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, profitability of future projects and the business, its ability to deliver to plan, its ability to meet customers’ shipment and delivery expectations, its ability to continue to strengthen relationships with customers in the defense industry, and the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors”, and in other reports filed with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

Management uses the following key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company’s financial performance and results of operations: orders and backlog. Management uses orders and backlog as measures of current and future business and financial performance, and these may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. Orders represent written communications received from customers requesting the Company to provide products and/or services. Backlog is defined as the total dollar value of net orders received for which revenue has not yet been recognized. Management believes tracking orders and backlog are useful as it often times is a leading indicator of future performance. In accordance with industry practice, contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

Given that each of orders and backlog are operational measures and that the Company's methodology for calculating orders and backlog does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101328019/en/