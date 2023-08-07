Graham Corporation Reports Sales Growth of 32% Drove Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.25 for First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("first quarter fiscal 2024”).

Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a better-than-expected start to the year with strong first quarter results. We had improved execution, utilized our expanded capacity and are timely delivering to customer requirements, even as schedules may shift. We also benefited in the quarter from an unusually better mix of business and the timing of projects flowing through production. Importantly, we continue to strengthen our relationships with our defense customers, advance opportunities in the space industry and are positioning the business to serve the new energy markets with cryogenic solutions. The investments we made to meet defense customers’ delivery requirements have proven to be effective and was validated by the $13.5 million strategic investment we received to expand our capabilities and be ready to support future opportunities, if selected. We have earned the position of being a key strategic supplier to support the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.”

Separately, the Company announced today that it had received a strategic investment by a customer to expand production capabilities at its Batavia, New York facility.

He added, "While we delivered in the quarter, there is still much work to do to get where we need to be as an organization. We are making investments in infrastructure, information systems and people. We are evolving the culture of the Company as well. I have been excited to see how our teams are questioning and challenging each other. Everyone is stepping up to own our future. While we have made measurable progress these last two years, we will continue to drive to advance our operations to deliver on our goals to exceed $200 million in revenue and achieve low to mid-teen adjusted EBITDA margins by fiscal 2027.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Performance Review (All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise.)

($ in millions except per share data) Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 Change Net sales $ 47.6 $ 36.1 $ 11.5 Gross profit $ 11.0 $ 6.7 $ 4.3 Gross margin 23.1% 18.7% Operating profit $ 3.7 $ 1.0 $ 2.7 Operating margin 7.7% 2.7% Net income $ 2.6 $ 0.7 $ 1.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 Adjusted net income* $ 3.6 $ 1.3 $ 2.3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 5.6 $ 2.7 $ 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 11.8% 7.6%

*Graham believes that adjusted EBITDA (defined as consolidated net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other acquisition related expenses (income), and other unusual/nonrecurring expenses), and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales), which are non-GAAP measures, help in the understanding of its operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on adjusted EBITDA as defined in the lending agreement. Graham also believes that adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share, which excludes intangible amortization, other costs related to the acquisition, and other unusual/nonrecurring (income) expenses, provides a better representation of the cash earnings of the Company. See the attached tables and other information on pages 10 and 11 for important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, as well as the reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted net income per share.

Net sales of $47.6 million increased 32%, or $11.5 million. Growth in the defense market, as well as improvements in the commercial aftermarket, more than offset softness in the refining industry and declines in the space market. Aftermarket sales to the refining and petrochemical markets were $9.2 million, up 49%. See supplemental data for a further breakdown of sales by market and region.

Compared with the prior year period, the 63% increase in gross profit and 440 basis point expansion of gross margin reflected higher margin projects, improved pricing, timing of material receipts and improving execution.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A”), inclusive of amortization, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $7.3 million, or 15% of sales, up $1.5 million over the prior-year period. Approximately $0.9 million of the increase was attributable to higher performance-based compensation expense, including $0.8 million related to the supplemental performance bonus payout to Barber Nichols employees in connection with the 2021 acquisition.

Net income nearly tripled to $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income* and net income per diluted share* were $3.6 million and $0.33, respectively, compared with $1.3 million and $0.12 during the same period a year ago.

Cash Management and Balance Sheet

Cash generated from operations in the first quarter was $8.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2023, were $24.7 million up from $18.3 million on March 31, 2023. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.5 million.

Debt at quarter end was down $0.4 million to $11.3 million compared with March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was in compliance with its lending agreement with a leverage ratio as calculated in accordance with the terms of the credit facility of 1.6x. At June 30, 2023, the amount available under the revolving credit facility was approximately $26 million to support organic growth initiatives.

Orders and Backlog

(See supplemental data filed with the securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for a further breakdown of orders and backlog by market)

($ in millions).

Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 FY23 Q1 24 Orders $ 40.3 $ 91.5 $ 20.0 $ 50.9 $ 202.7 $ 67.9 Backlog $ 260.7 $ 313.3 $ 293.7 $ 301.7 $ 301.7 $ 322.0

Orders for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, were up $27.6 million, or 69%, to $67.9 million compared with $40.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. Included in orders and backlog is the $13.5 million strategic investment from a major defense customer which the Company announced separately today. The purpose of the investment is to expand its Batavia production capabilities for complex defense components including delivering on $8.5 million follow on orders received from that customer.

Aftermarket orders for the refining and petrochemical markets were $7.9 million in the first quarter fiscal 2024, down from $10.1 million in the first quarter fiscal 2023 and lower than the $9.3 million in orders received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Backlog for the quarter was $322.0 million, up 24% compared with the prior-year period and up 7% compared with the end of the trailing fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Approximately 50% of orders currently in backlog are expected to be converted to sales in the next twelve months and another 25% to 30% is expected to convert to sales over the following year. The majority of orders expected to convert beyond twelve months are for the defense industry, specifically the U.S. Navy.

Christopher J. Thome, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "The strategic investment we received from our defense customer is recorded in backlog and represents pre-payment on current and potential future orders. The cash investment will be used to expand our capabilities and positions us to meet our customer’s requirements and support the U.S. Navy’s shipbuilding schedule.”

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company has increased guidance for fiscal 2024 as follows:

(as of August 7, 2023) Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance Previous Guidance Revenue: $170 million to $180 million $165 million to $175 million Gross margin: ~18% to 19% ~17% to 18% SG&A expense(1) Unchanged ~15% to 16% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $11.5 million to $13.5 million $10.5 million to $12.5 million Effective tax rate Unchanged ~22%-23% Capital expenditures(3) $12.0 million to $13.5 million $5.5 million - $7.0 million

(1) Annual SG&A expense as a % of sales includes approximately $2 million to $3 million of BN performance bonus and approximately $0.5 million to $1.0 million of enterprise resource planning system ("ERP”) conversion costs. (2) Annual adjusted EBITDA excludes approximately $2 million to $3 million of BN performance bonus and approximately $0.5 million to $1.0 million of ERP conversion costs. See "Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information about this non-GAAP measure. (3) The increase in capital expenditures reflects the application of the strategic investment purchase order received from a customer to expand production capabilities in the Company’s Batavia operations

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects,” "outlook,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” "guidance,” "should,” ”may”, "will,” "goals,” "plan” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, profitability of future projects and the business, its ability to deliver to plan, its ability to meet customers’ shipment and delivery expectations, its ability to continue to strengthen relationships with customers in the defense industry, its ability to position itself to take advantage of the new energy market with cryogenic solutions, expected expansion and growth opportunities within its domestic and international markets, anticipated sales, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, capital expenditures and SG&A expenses, the timing of conversion of backlog to sales, orders, market presence, profit margins, tax rates, foreign sales operations, its ability to improve cost competitiveness and productivity, customer preferences, changes in market conditions in the industries in which it operates, changes in general economic conditions and customer behavior, forecasts regarding the timing and scope of the economic recovery in its markets, and its acquisition and growth strategy, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors”, and in other reports filed with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end, and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial estimates set forth above may be material.

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP measures, management uses the following key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company’s financial performance and results of operations: orders, and backlog. Management uses orders and backlog as measures of current and future business and financial performance, and these may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. Orders represent written communications received from customers requesting the Company to provide products and/or services. Backlog is defined as the total dollar value of net orders received for which revenue has not yet been recognized. Management believes tracking orders and backlog are useful as it often times is a leading indicator of future performance. In accordance with industry practice, contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

Given that each of orders and backlog are operational measures and that the Company's methodology for calculating orders and backlog does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 47,569 $ 36,075 32% Cost of products sold 36,592 29,331 25% Gross profit 10,977 6,744 63% Gross margin 23.1% 18.7% Other expenses and income: Selling, general and administrative 7,019 5,485 28% Selling, general and administrative – amortization 274 274 0% Operating profit 3,684 985 274% Operating margin 7.7% 2.7% Other expense (income), net 93 (63) N/A Interest expense, net 185 157 18% Income before provision for income taxes 3,406 891 282% Provision for income taxes 766 215 256% Net income $ 2,640 $ 676 291% Per share data: Basic: Net income $ 0.25 $ 0.06 317% Diluted: Net income $ 0.25 $ 0.06 317% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,653 10,610 Diluted 10,719 10,630 N/A: Not Applicable

Graham Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,662 $ 18,257 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances ($1,878 and $1,841 at June 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively) 29,544 24,000 Unbilled revenue 34,467 39,684 Inventories 25,490 26,293 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,675 1,534 Income taxes receivable 509 302 Total current assets 117,347 110,070 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,910 25,523 Prepaid pension asset 6,179 6,107 Operating lease assets 8,071 8,237 Goodwill 23,523 23,523 Customer relationships, net 10,571 10,718 Technology and technical know-how, net 9,048 9,174 Other intangible assets, net 7,438 7,610 Deferred income tax asset 1,792 2,798 Other assets 149 158 Total assets $ 210,028 $ 203,918 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Current portion of finance lease obligations 26 29 Accounts payable 15,085 20,222 Accrued compensation 10,334 10,401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,706 6,434 Customer deposits 56,016 46,042 Operating lease liabilities 1,114 1,022 Income taxes payable 62 16 Total current liabilities 90,343 86,166 Long-term debt 9,303 9,744 Finance lease obligations 77 85 Operating lease liabilities 7,278 7,498 Deferred income tax liability 1 108 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 1,337 1,342 Other long-term liabilities 1,968 2,042 Total liabilities 110,307 106,985 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 500 shares authorized - - Common stock, $0.10 par value, 25,500 shares authorized, 10,818 and 10,774 shares issued and 10,675 and 10,635 shares outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively 1,082 1,075 Capital in excess of par value 28,641 28,061 Retained earnings 80,083 77,443 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,551 ) (7,463 ) Treasury stock (143 and 138 shares at June 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively) (2,534 ) (2,183 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,721 96,933 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 210,028 $ 203,918

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,640 $ 676 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 793 856 Amortization 446 619 Amortization of actuarial losses 211 168 Amortization of debt issuance costs 59 34 Equity-based compensation expense 293 114 Deferred income taxes 855 225 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (5,769 ) (34 ) Unbilled revenue 5,171 (2,580 ) Inventories 780 (930 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (1,065 ) (745 ) Income taxes receivable (159 ) (6 ) Operating lease assets 293 467 Prepaid pension asset (72 ) (163 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (4,745 ) 3,016 Accrued compensation, accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities (868 ) (878 ) Customer deposits 10,002 (504 ) Operating lease liabilities (256 ) (431 ) Long-term portion of accrued compensation, accrued pension liability and accrued postretirement benefits (6 ) (593 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 8,603 (689 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,499 ) (284 ) Net cash used by investing activities (1,499 ) (284 ) Financing activities: Principal repayments on debt (500 ) (2,500 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt - 2,000 Principal repayments on finance lease obligations (11 ) (6 ) Repayments on lease financing obligations (74 ) (67 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (122 ) Purchase of treasury stock (57 ) (22 ) Net cash used by financing activities (642 ) (717 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (57 ) (146 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,405 (1,836 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,257 14,741 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,662 $ 12,905

Graham Corporation Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,640 $ 676 Acquisition & integration costs - 54 Barber-Nichols performance bonus 767 - Debt amendment costs - 153 Net interest expense (income) 185 157 Income taxes 766 215 Depreciation & amortization 1,239 1,475 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,597 $ 2,730 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 11.8% 7.6%

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share Reconciliation (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,640 $ 676 Acquisition & integration costs - 54 Amortization of intangible assets 446 619 Barber-Nichols performance bonus 767 - Debt amendment costs - 153 Normalized tax rate(1) (279 ) (173 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,574 $ 1,329 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 10,719 10,630

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate to non-GAAP adjustments, which are pre-tax, based upon the full year expected effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other acquisition related expenses, and other unusual/nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, is important for investors and other readers of Graham's financial statements, as it is used as an analytical indicator by Graham's management to better understand operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are defined as net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current fiscal year's net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to the historical periods' net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share. Graham also believes that adjusted earnings (loss) per share, which adds back intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions, provides a better representation of the cash earnings of the Company.

